Dale Aaron Poe


1971 - 2020
Dale Aaron Poe Obituary
Dale Aaron Poe, age 48, passed away Friday, May 1st, 2020 at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, PA. He was born December 26, 1971, along with his twin sister, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Mary McKinley and the late Dale Richard Poe.

Aaron is survived by his life partner of 13 years, Lisa Angebranndt, of Bristol, PA, two daughters, Mary Lou Poe and Dorothy Anastasia Poe, twin sister Jodi Poe Baker, brother Bryan Poe, sisters Michelle (Chris) Marshall, Melissa Collier (Ryan Koeth), uncles Richard Biggs, Ralph Biggs, Eddie (Pam) Poe, and Gary (Kathy) Poe, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many friends in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Aaron grew up in Croton, Ohio and was a graduate of Northridge High School in Johnstown, Ohio. He loved being outdoors, working on his "project cars", children, Star Wars, writing, and drawing.

In addition to his father, Aaron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Irene Paul, and maternal grandparents, Jean and Louise Biggs, and aunt Marilyn Biggs.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Aaron's family asks that you give someone a hug and tell them that you love them.
Published in the Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020
