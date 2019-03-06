Dale Bowman



Newark - Dale Allen "Dale Bert" Bowman, age 65, formerly of Granville, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. Dale was born on October 27, 1953 to the late Virgil and Catharine (Stiff) Bowman in Newark, OH.



Dale graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Education. He then taught for Newark City Schools for over 35 years, continuing as a substitute teacher after his retirement. Dale was an avid OSU fan and in his free time, enjoyed fishing and playing with his ham radio. He was a member of the Glory Road Singers, and later became the director of Celebration, whom he sang with for 17 years. Dale's "Bowman Jokes" will be sorely missed.



Dale is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Edith (Hayes) Bowman. He also leaves behind daughters, Laura (Lyle) Muir and Courtney (Brian) Merce; grandchildren, Matthew, Paul, Luke, and Adam; brother, Ron Bowman; nieces and nephews, Alyssa and Krista Bowman, Cheryl, Beth, Scott, Renee, Darren, and Gwynne; sisters-in-law, Jean Holman and Shirley Dunway; and his beloved dog, Lexie.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Mildred and Glenn Davis.



A funeral service will take place at 11am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH, 43055. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Pastor Darren Hayes.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Central Ohio for all of their care and compassion during this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary