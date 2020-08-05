1/1
Dale E. Tabler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale E. Tabler

Newark - Private graveside funeral services with military honors celebrating the life of Dale E. Tabler, 77, of Newark, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark at a later date.

Dale died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on January 1, 1943, to the late Harry E. Tabler and Virginia Eileen (Koontz) Tabler Robinson.

Following high school graduation, Dale enlisted with the United States Navy where he served as a pilot during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the Licking County Auditor's Office.

Dale, with his distinguished white hair, was a kind man who would always take the opportunity to say hello and share a story or two. He was devoted to his wife, Janet, and it was rare to not see the two of them together smiling. He also enjoyed their many trips to Las Vegas and cherished his role as the doting grandpa and great-grandpa.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, D. Janet (Wahl) Tabler; son, Craig Tabler; grandchildren, Abby Tabler and Justin (Cindy) Tabler; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Kalli, Gavin, and Lainey; brother, Jim (Lori) Tabler, and half-brother, Jeff (Tammy) Robinson.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark is in assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Dale or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved