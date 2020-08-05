Dale E. Tabler
Newark - Private graveside funeral services with military honors celebrating the life of Dale E. Tabler, 77, of Newark, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark at a later date.
Dale died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on January 1, 1943, to the late Harry E. Tabler and Virginia Eileen (Koontz) Tabler Robinson.
Following high school graduation, Dale enlisted with the United States Navy where he served as a pilot during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the Licking County Auditor's Office.
Dale, with his distinguished white hair, was a kind man who would always take the opportunity to say hello and share a story or two. He was devoted to his wife, Janet, and it was rare to not see the two of them together smiling. He also enjoyed their many trips to Las Vegas and cherished his role as the doting grandpa and great-grandpa.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, D. Janet (Wahl) Tabler; son, Craig Tabler; grandchildren, Abby Tabler and Justin (Cindy) Tabler; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Kalli, Gavin, and Lainey; brother, Jim (Lori) Tabler, and half-brother, Jeff (Tammy) Robinson.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark is in assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Dale or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
.