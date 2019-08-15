Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Emerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Emerson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Emerson Obituary
Dale Emerson

Newark - Dale Franklin Emerson, age 84, of Newark, passed away at his home on August 10, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1935 to the late Henry and Bertha (Rice) Emerson in Newark, OH.

Dale proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force and retired from Owen's Corning.

He is survived by his son, Dale (Brenda) Emerson; sisters, Naomi Muir and Mary Farley; and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no services at this time.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now