Dale Emerson
Newark - Dale Franklin Emerson, age 84, of Newark, passed away at his home on August 10, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1935 to the late Henry and Bertha (Rice) Emerson in Newark, OH.
Dale proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force and retired from Owen's Corning.
He is survived by his son, Dale (Brenda) Emerson; sisters, Naomi Muir and Mary Farley; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no services at this time.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 15, 2019