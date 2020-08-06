Dale Eugene Keeler
Granville - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dale Eugene Keeler, 85, of Granville, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 9, 2020, with Fr. William Hritsko as celebrant. Visitation will be available at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home from 9-10:30 A.M., Monday. Inurnment with military honors will be held at 3 PM, Tuesday, August 10, 2020, at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Dale left the confusion and fog of dementia behind on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the presence of family and gracious care of the nurses at the Middleton Senior Living Memory Care Unit, Granville, Ohio.
He was born in Loveland, Ohio on December 20, 1934 to the late Vensell and Stephania (Karcher) Keeler. Dale grew up in Loveland, just outside Cincinnati, Ohio, and was a 1953 graduate of Loveland High School. He received his Bachelor Degree in Chemistry from Xavier University while also participating in the ROTC program, earning a Commission of Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, 1957. Dale then served on active duty with the Marine Corps from 19667-1960, followed by 3 years of Reserve Service. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and served with the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
In 1960, Dale began working with the Dow Chemical Company focusing on organic synthesis research, plastics manufacturing technology and quality assurance. He retired from Dow Granville Research Center, Granville, in 1994, and was a former member of the American Chemical Society (ACS), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and International Standards Organization (ISO).
A devoted Catholic, Dale was a longtime active parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church. He served on the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Center Board, and the Board of Directors of St. Vincent Haven where he was also Past-President and Interim Executive Director. He was a committed volunteer providing much support and wisdom over many years.
He is survived by his children, Mike Keeler, Karen Keeler, Theresa Miller, Kate (Terry) Bettis, Kevin (Pam) Keeler; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his son, Mark Keeler; and the mother of his children, Elaine (Franz) Keeler.
Memorials in Dale's name can be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box, 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
To share your memory of Dale or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
.