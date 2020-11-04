Dale Greathouse
Heath - Dale Greathouse, 82, of Heath, passed away at his home, Sunday October 25, 2020. He was born January 9, 1938 to the late William Henry and Ruth Louise (Stitt) Greathouse in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Christian Apostolic Church at 11:00 am with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Dale was an active member and very involved at the Christian Apostolic Church. He enjoyed working at the dental lab and meeting with his friends at McDonald's.
He is survived by his daughter Dalene (Dale) Yokum of Grove City, and son Randolph Greathouse, of Heath; siblings, Doris (Thomas) Butler, Carol Wolfe, Juanita (Floyd) Phillips, Monta (Doris) Greathouse; grandchildren, Miranda (Scott) Huey, Brittany (Jay) Lytle, Victoria (Aaron) McMillin, Lauren Greathouse, and great grandchildren, Kaylin, Brooklyn, Josiah, and Oliver.
In addition to his parents Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Marlene (Thompson) Greathouse; brother, Ellis Greathouse, and brother-in-law, Jim Wolfe.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucher-kishlerfunerakhome.com