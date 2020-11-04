1/
Dale Greathouse
Dale Greathouse

Heath - Dale Greathouse, 82, of Heath, passed away at his home, Sunday October 25, 2020. He was born January 9, 1938 to the late William Henry and Ruth Louise (Stitt) Greathouse in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Christian Apostolic Church at 11:00 am with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Dale was an active member and very involved at the Christian Apostolic Church. He enjoyed working at the dental lab and meeting with his friends at McDonald's.

He is survived by his daughter Dalene (Dale) Yokum of Grove City, and son Randolph Greathouse, of Heath; siblings, Doris (Thomas) Butler, Carol Wolfe, Juanita (Floyd) Phillips, Monta (Doris) Greathouse; grandchildren, Miranda (Scott) Huey, Brittany (Jay) Lytle, Victoria (Aaron) McMillin, Lauren Greathouse, and great grandchildren, Kaylin, Brooklyn, Josiah, and Oliver.

In addition to his parents Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Marlene (Thompson) Greathouse; brother, Ellis Greathouse, and brother-in-law, Jim Wolfe.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucher-kishlerfunerakhome.com






Published in Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 4, 2020
Loved Dale and Donna. No greater people in the whole world. His contagious smile will be missed!
Gary / Penny Babcock
Friend
