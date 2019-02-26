Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Creech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Patrick "Pat" Creech

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Patrick "Pat" Creech Obituary
Dale Patrick "Pat" Creech

Thornville - A funeral service for Dale Patrick "Pat" Creech, age 61, of Thornville, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will take place in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville.

For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
Download Now