Dale Patrick "Pat" Creech
Thornville - A funeral service for Dale Patrick "Pat" Creech, age 61, of Thornville, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will take place in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville.
For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 26, 2019