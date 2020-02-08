|
Dale Thomas Hottinger
NEWARK - A funeral service for Dale Thomas Hottinger, 79, of Newark are at Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12 with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Hottinger died Saturday Feb. 8 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 27, 1940, in Newark to the late Dale W. & Eva (Buell) Hottinger. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his siblings: brothers William and Randy Hottinger & sister Nancy Cline.
Mr. Hottinger graduated from Newark H.S. in 1958. He worked as an electrician with I.B.E.W. 1105 with Holland Electric & Tom Powell Electric before establishing his own electrical contracting firm, The Jay Company in 1988 with his wife Penny.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years Penny (Carlson) Hottinger of Newark whom he married in 1959, three children, Crystal (Chris) Meyer of Centerville, Tammy (Todd) Johnson and Jay (Cheri) Hottinger both of Newark, and 21 grand and great grandchildren, Jeremy (Hillary) MacNealy of Vashon, WA, Shanna (Ken) Justice of Newark, Malia (Jordan) Whipps of Springboro, Tiffany (Shane) Johnson of Newark, Tessa (Jarrod) Alspach of New Albany, T.J. (Danielle) Johnson of Upper Arlington, Jordan (Mackenzie) Meyer of Toledo, Alex (Christine) Meyer of Nashville, TN, Savannah (Daniel) Ranz of New Albany; Heather & Jayme Hottinger both of Newark. Great grandchildren: Alexis, Eli & Julia Justice; Chase & Sidney Whipps; Trei Dansby; Avery Alspach; Georgia Meyer; Adaline & Talbot Johnson & close child to the family Olivia Evans.
He cherished spending time with his large family, and he enjoyed a lifelong love of his many dogs & cats. Mr. Hottinger loved traveling domestically & abroad with his wife and spending time in Naples, FL.
He will be greatly missed by his family until reunited with them in heaven. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the James Cancer Center for the loving care they provided our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11th at the funeral home, located at 985 N. 21st Street in Newark. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Licking County Humane Society.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020