Dale Wallace

Dale WallaceDale V. Wallace, I, age 67, widower of Donna M. Wallace, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Born on December 2, 1952 in Chesterhill, OH, he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred Lucas Wallace.A devoted husband and father, he was a retired dairy production employee with Tamarack Farms Dairy. Anyone who has ever met him describes him as warm, funny, and a good friend. His gentle and ornery nature put everyone at ease immediately. Beyond that, he is remembered as one of the hardest working people many have met, and as a loyal family man. The unsung, quiet way he led his life set an example for all who knew him: work hard, be who and what you say you are, be kind, be loyal, and laugh. He was an exemplary bedrock of steadiness and consistency in all areas of life.He was also a very talented musician, first teaching himself to play the guitar at 8 years old. He is remembered by many for his skill and performances with his band in his young adult years, referred to as one of the best around. He was self-taught on multiple instruments and his natural gift for music was something to be admired. He continued his love and passion for music throughout his life, providing entertainment and joy for anyone who heard him play and sing.He is survived by his children, Dale V. (Lacie) Wallace, II, Mt. Gilead, OH, and Tonya (Doug) Bevard, Georgetown, KY; grandchildren, Sage Bevard, Truman Bevard, Karley Wallace, and Kasen Wallace. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gale V. Wallace.A memorial service will be held at 5 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Friends and family may call from 4-5 pm, with the service to follow.To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.