|
|
Dan Grimes
Granville - A memorial service for Dan Grimes, 86 of Granville will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating. Calling hours will be observed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Mr. Grimes died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born July 31, 1933 in Zanesville, OH one of nine children to Homer and Lucy Amelia (West) Grimes.
He was a self-employed dry-wall installer working for The Jerry McClain Co. and several other building contractors in the area. He enjoyed music, poetry, photography, muscle cars, traveling, helping friends, neighbors and family. He always said he had the best neighbors. He rescued many stray dogs throughout the years. Molly is his current rescue.
He is survived by his sister, Winnie (Doug) Jones of Newark; nieces and nephews, Karen Sue (Matt) Lal of Blacklick, Tim (Mindy) Sturm of Heath, Connie (Rev. Rocky) Smith of Glenford, Dan (Kelly) Sturm of Newark, Darrel Sidle, Matthew Ernst, Darlene Sidle, Carol Hanby, numerous others; and sisters in-laws, Betty Grimes and Ruth Grimes. A special thank you to Lisa and Bob Musick and LaDonna Hunt.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma, Doris, Shirley, Marjorie; brothers, Jay, Joe and Rev. Don Grimes; a friend, Charlie Forbes; and nephew, Gary Sturm.
The family requests memorial contributions to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, OH 43056.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019