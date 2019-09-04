Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Grimes


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Grimes Obituary
Dan Grimes

Granville - A memorial service for Dan Grimes, 86 of Granville will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating. Calling hours will be observed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Mr. Grimes died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born July 31, 1933 in Zanesville, OH one of nine children to Homer and Lucy Amelia (West) Grimes.

He was a self-employed dry-wall installer working for The Jerry McClain Co. and several other building contractors in the area. He enjoyed music, poetry, photography, muscle cars, traveling, helping friends, neighbors and family. He always said he had the best neighbors. He rescued many stray dogs throughout the years. Molly is his current rescue.

He is survived by his sister, Winnie (Doug) Jones of Newark; nieces and nephews, Karen Sue (Matt) Lal of Blacklick, Tim (Mindy) Sturm of Heath, Connie (Rev. Rocky) Smith of Glenford, Dan (Kelly) Sturm of Newark, Darrel Sidle, Matthew Ernst, Darlene Sidle, Carol Hanby, numerous others; and sisters in-laws, Betty Grimes and Ruth Grimes. A special thank you to Lisa and Bob Musick and LaDonna Hunt.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma, Doris, Shirley, Marjorie; brothers, Jay, Joe and Rev. Don Grimes; a friend, Charlie Forbes; and nephew, Gary Sturm.

The family requests memorial contributions to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, OH 43056.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now