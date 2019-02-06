|
Dana E. Goldsberry
Newark - Services will be held at a later date for Dana E. Goldsberry, age 65, of Newark.
Dana passed away on February 1, 2019. He was born June 9, 1953 in Springfield, OH to Stanley and Alice (Byram) Goldsberry.
He had been employed as an independent cross country truck driver.
Dana supported the Salvation Army and its mission in the community. He was selected Licking County Volunteer of the Year in 1995 by the Salvation Army. He also supported the Catholic Social Services. He had a lifetime love of playing the drums and enjoyed all types of music. He had a giving spirit and would help anyone in need.
Survivors include his sisters, Debbie Mangine, Rebecca (Michael) Guinsler; brother, John (Angie) Goldsberry; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce; two nephews, David and Jason and his maternal grandmother Ruth, whom he loved dearly.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army or Catholic Social Services.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 6, 2019