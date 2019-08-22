|
Danial J. Olney
Stockport - Danial J. Olney, 66, of Stockport, formerly of Newark, passed away on Tues. Aug. 20, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and his loving dog Angel. He was born on Feb. 20, 1953 in Marietta to the late Clifford and Mary Fulton Olney. He retired from Boeing Aeronautical in Heath. He attended the North Side Church of Christ in Newark and was a member of the Newark Eagles #387. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Keith) Stillman of Stockport, a step-son, Jamie Molden of Ft. Wayne, a brother, David (Linda) Olney of Troy, 6 grandchildren, Zach, Bailey, Riley, Sidney, Kaitlin and Taylor, and a great granddaughter, Annabelle. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Constance Friend Olney. A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Funeral services will be held on Sat. Aug. 24 at 2:00 P.M. at the Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home on 21st Street in Newark with a visitation 1 hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery. To send a note to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 22, 2019