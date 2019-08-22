Services
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
(740) 962-2341
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danial Olney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danial J. Olney


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danial J. Olney Obituary
Danial J. Olney

Stockport - Danial J. Olney, 66, of Stockport, formerly of Newark, passed away on Tues. Aug. 20, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and his loving dog Angel. He was born on Feb. 20, 1953 in Marietta to the late Clifford and Mary Fulton Olney. He retired from Boeing Aeronautical in Heath. He attended the North Side Church of Christ in Newark and was a member of the Newark Eagles #387. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Keith) Stillman of Stockport, a step-son, Jamie Molden of Ft. Wayne, a brother, David (Linda) Olney of Troy, 6 grandchildren, Zach, Bailey, Riley, Sidney, Kaitlin and Taylor, and a great granddaughter, Annabelle. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Constance Friend Olney. A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Funeral services will be held on Sat. Aug. 24 at 2:00 P.M. at the Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home on 21st Street in Newark with a visitation 1 hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery. To send a note to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danial's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now