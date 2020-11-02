1/1
Daniel Eugene Fortney
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Eugene Fortney

NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Daniel Eugene Fortney, 59, of Newark, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the American Legion Post 85, 85 S. 6th St. Newark, Ohio 43055, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Dan passed away October 30, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born July 25, 1961, in Dayton Ohio.

Dan was an Army Veteran and Army Ranger. He was a member of the American Legion Post 85, where he was the past commander and financial officer. He enjoyed gambling, the outdoors, working on his property on his mini farm, and spending his days with his wife Tracy and the girls.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Tracy Ellain (Johnson) Fortney; mother, Virginia (Godsey) Ball; father, Gilbert Fortney; step-children, Craig Nethers, Tori Hacker, and Rhylea Hacker all of Newark; son, Marcus Fortney of Columbus; sister, Vickie (Gary) Glover of Hebron; niece, Summer Winegardner of Newark; mother-in-law, Norma L. Johnson of Newark; sister-in-law, Tammy J. Johnson-Green of Newark; best friend, Gene Shell of Heath; all his brothers of the 75th Ranger Battalion C1/75, and his beloved pets, Jake, Bonnie, and Clyde.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Debby Lindsey, and friend, Bob Ecleberry.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
American Legion Post 85
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved