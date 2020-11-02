Daniel Eugene Fortney
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Daniel Eugene Fortney, 59, of Newark, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the American Legion Post 85, 85 S. 6th St. Newark, Ohio 43055, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Dan passed away October 30, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born July 25, 1961, in Dayton Ohio.
Dan was an Army Veteran and Army Ranger. He was a member of the American Legion Post 85, where he was the past commander and financial officer. He enjoyed gambling, the outdoors, working on his property on his mini farm, and spending his days with his wife Tracy and the girls.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Tracy Ellain (Johnson) Fortney; mother, Virginia (Godsey) Ball; father, Gilbert Fortney; step-children, Craig Nethers, Tori Hacker, and Rhylea Hacker all of Newark; son, Marcus Fortney of Columbus; sister, Vickie (Gary) Glover of Hebron; niece, Summer Winegardner of Newark; mother-in-law, Norma L. Johnson of Newark; sister-in-law, Tammy J. Johnson-Green of Newark; best friend, Gene Shell of Heath; all his brothers of the 75th Ranger Battalion C1/75, and his beloved pets, Jake, Bonnie, and Clyde.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Debby Lindsey, and friend, Bob Ecleberry.
