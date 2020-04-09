|
Daniel F. Wilson
Heath - Daniel F. Wilson, age 62, of Heath, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Dan was born February 9, 1958 in Newark, Ohio to the late Howard and Rose (Prosperi) Wilson.
Dan was a 1976 graduate of Lakewood High School and was employed with Momentive Performance Materials in Hebron. He was a member of Community Faith and Fellowship Church in Thornville where he was an Elder.
Dan was a man of great strength, not just physically but even more so spiritually. He was a man of great faith who was spirit-filled, full of goodness and embodied the Fruits of the spirit. He meant the world to Jan, his wife of the past 16 years. Together they were a great partnership, the best part of each other's lives and made each other a better person. Dan had many passions which included working out, hunting, bee keeping and cheering on his beloved Minnesota Vikings. However, his greatest passion was his love for his family and his grandkids in particular. He adored his grandkids and loved being around them as often as he could. Whether it was attending their extracurricular activities, having them over for family get togethers or just driving over to their houses for a visit, Papaw just wanted to support and be around them as much as possible. Dan had the ability to make us all feel special and wanted when you were in his presence. We all will miss his encouraging words, support, hugs, laughter and sense of humor. For all of these reasons, we all will miss him deeply here on this earth but he will be joyfully received by those in heaven who have awaited him. He is not lost but he is now found, as heaven has gained its son who is now in the presence of his Savior.
Dan is survived by his wife, Janice K. "Jan" (Dunlap) Wilson, whom he married May 3, 2003; son, Anthony (Amanda) Wilson of Marengo; step-son, Matthew (Leslie) McNemar of Granville; grandchildren, Rhylee Wilson, Gavin Wilson, Eli McNemar, Amarie Morgan, Evan McNemar and Atticus Wilson; brothers, Michael (Annita) Wilson of Heath, Stephen (Stephanie) Wilson of Thornville and David (Karen) Wilson of Heath; sister, Becky (Duane) Akers of Heath; many nieces and nephews; special cousin, Jeff Wilson, and many other cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Wilson, with whom he shared a special bond as they shared the same birthday 12 years apart.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 11742 Gower Rd., Glenford, OH 43739 and the Salvation Army, 250 East Main Street in Newark.
