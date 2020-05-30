Daniel James Sturman
Daniel James Sturman

Heath - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Daniel James Sturman, 70, of Heath, will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 1 P.M., Thursday, June 4, 2020, with Rev. Bruce Weaver as celebrant. Military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Daniel, a United States Navy Veteran, died at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 24, 1949 to the late Daniel E. and Gladys L. (Baker) Sturman.

A 1969 graduate of Newark High School, Daniel worked for many years with Walker Manufacturing and Anomatic. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Lee (Sarah) Sturman and his mother Cindy Sturman; grandchildren, Kaleb and Kiera Sturman; sister, Gail Edwards; and nephew Dale Edwards.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Your condolences for the family and memories of Daniel can be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.








Published in Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
