Daniel K. Rice Sr.
Newark - Daniel K. Rice Sr. age 73 of Newark passed away peacefully at home among family and friends on July 15th, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1945 to the late William and Opal Cleo (Ankrom) Rice in Newark, OH.
Danny was a self employed owner of Buckeye Concrete. He was an avid fan of the The Ohio State Buckeyes and Denver Broncos. In his free time he enjoyed working on cars, cooking, spending time with his family and his dog Bucki.
Danny is survived by his wife of 51 years Joanne (George) Rice, his children Danny Rice Jr., Shelley Sontag, Peggy Kincaid , Jeff (Denise) Kaiser, Dan (Lori) Kaiser, Jodi Holbert as well as 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his seven older brothers and sisters.
A private celebration of life will be held in the upcoming days for family and friends.
We would like to give special thanks to the Hospice of Central Ohio for all of their time, effort and respect they paid to our loved one in his time of need.
Published in the Advocate on July 22, 2019