Daniel Lee Ferrell
NEWARK - A graveside service for Daniel Lee Ferrell, 85, of Newark, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Hanover cemetery, with Chaplain Cory Campbell officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Daniel passed away September 28, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. He was born October 7, 1934, in Newark, to the late Beverly Lee and Lucy Gladys (Lahmon) Ferrell.
Daniel, an Army Veteran, worked for Licking County Highway Dept., coached baseball, and was a lifetime VFW member.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Lou (Coventry) Ferrell; son, Kenneth (Cheryl) Ferrell; daughters, Judy Ferrell Davis and Jody (Richard) Aten; son-in-law, R.C. Woodberry; brother, Kenneth E. Ferrell; sisters, Emma Monroe and Anne (Dennis) Fisher; nine grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Sherry Diane Ferrell and Janet Lorraine Woodberry; brothers, Ed, Ivan, and Stephen Ferrell; sisters, Mildred Willeke and Hattie Coventry, one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
.