Daniel R. Fandrey
Newark - A Funeral Mass for Daniel R. Fandrey, 77, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:30 A.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant and Fr. Kevin Lutz as con-celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Jospeh Catholic Cemetery.
Daniel, a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and devout Catholic, died peacefully at his home in Newark on March 24, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 10, 1941 to the late Otto and Mathilda (Meyer) Fandrey.
A talented and self-employed craftsman, Daniel was owner/operator of Tile Arts, specializing in ceramic, slate and marble. He was in the first graduating class of St. Francis de Sales, Toledo; and received his apprenticeship in Advertising Arts from the Michigan Academy of Arts.
Daniel was known by many for his devotion to the Holy Family and Our Lady whom he honored since 1982 through his weekly recitation of the Rosary at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He prided himself on being a good father, living in the example of St. Joseph, and raising his children in a loving home completely devoting his life to his wife and family.
Daniel will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Sheila (Cady-Warner) Fandrey, whom he married on March 25, 1978 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; his adult children Mike (Jenita) Warner, Brett (Gina) Warner, Michele (Jason) Villa, Elisha (Jeff) Cloutier, Daniel J. Fandrey (Mary Debevoise) and Darin (Carly) Fandrey; and step-children Traci (Phil) Cochran and Tiffani DeSanto; 16 beloved grandchildren Ivy, Ryan, Jack, Colin, Britni, Cody (Anna), Emili, Bayli, Sierra, Brandon, Madden, Callen, Rowan, Abby, Noah, Nathan and two unborn grandsons expected later this year; God-daughter, Amy (Devin) Russell; a large extended family; and many nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his brothers; Richard and Dale Fandrey; and sister Ruth Shadwick.
Friends and family may call at REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 5-7 P.M., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 where a Rosary Service will be held at 7 P.M.
The family requests memorials in Daniel's name be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box, 430, Newark, OH 43058; St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville, Street, Newark, Ohio 43055; or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 588 S. 3rd Street, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019