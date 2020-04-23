|
Daniel Robert Fox
THORNVILLE - Daniel Robert Fox, 58, of Thornville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Dan was born November 4, 1961 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of Robert and the late Ann Fox. He was a 1981 graduate of Sheridan High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Wilmington College. He was the co-founder of Seed Consultants and built many relationships throughout Ohio with his co-workers and customers. Dan devoted his career to the seed industry and Ohio agriculture. He truly enjoyed his work and said he wouldn't retire because he got to see his friends everyday.
Dan is survived in addition to his father, by his wife Nancy (Parsons) Fox; daughter Sarah (Luke) Rockwell of Georgia; son Luke Fox and girlfriend Taylor Sturgeon of Thornville; granddaughter Finlea Rockwell, his pride and joy. Dan also leaves his sisters and brothers, Theresa (Jeff) Brunn, Anita (Jim) Whalen, Ed Fox, Kay Fox, Don (Robin) Fox, Jenny (Tatum) Dennis; in-laws, Leroy and Carol Parsons, Susan (Terry) Quincel and Scot Parsons, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dan devoted many volunteer hours to Sheridan High School and Athletic Boosters. The family extends gratitude to the Thornville EMS and Licking Memorial Hospital.
A private service will be conducted and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date when permitted. A memorial procession will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. which will proceed around the Sheridan Middle School. At this time, friends may show your condolences by either staying in your cars or practicing social distancing around the school.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Sheridan Athletic Boosters in Dan's memory.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020