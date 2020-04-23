Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
A memorial procession will proceed around the Sheridan Middle School.
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Robert Fox


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Robert Fox Obituary
Daniel Robert Fox

THORNVILLE - Daniel Robert Fox, 58, of Thornville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Dan was born November 4, 1961 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of Robert and the late Ann Fox. He was a 1981 graduate of Sheridan High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Wilmington College. He was the co-founder of Seed Consultants and built many relationships throughout Ohio with his co-workers and customers. Dan devoted his career to the seed industry and Ohio agriculture. He truly enjoyed his work and said he wouldn't retire because he got to see his friends everyday.

Dan is survived in addition to his father, by his wife Nancy (Parsons) Fox; daughter Sarah (Luke) Rockwell of Georgia; son Luke Fox and girlfriend Taylor Sturgeon of Thornville; granddaughter Finlea Rockwell, his pride and joy. Dan also leaves his sisters and brothers, Theresa (Jeff) Brunn, Anita (Jim) Whalen, Ed Fox, Kay Fox, Don (Robin) Fox, Jenny (Tatum) Dennis; in-laws, Leroy and Carol Parsons, Susan (Terry) Quincel and Scot Parsons, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan devoted many volunteer hours to Sheridan High School and Athletic Boosters. The family extends gratitude to the Thornville EMS and Licking Memorial Hospital.

A private service will be conducted and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date when permitted. A memorial procession will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. which will proceed around the Sheridan Middle School. At this time, friends may show your condolences by either staying in your cars or practicing social distancing around the school.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Sheridan Athletic Boosters in Dan's memory.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -