Daniel Thomas "Dan" Steinman
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Daniel Thomas "Dan" Steinman, age 67, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Kevin Blade officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens, where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors at graveside.
Dan passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born June 10, 1952 in Newark, Ohio to Frank and Carolyn Steinman.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry F. (Poulos) Steinman; a son, Clifford H. Steinman; two brothers, Michael (Susan) Steinman and Timothy Steinman; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
After graduating from Lakewood High School in Hebron, Ohio, Dan attended Ohio University, studying communications, before joining WCLT Radio as an on-air personality. And, oh what a personality. He enjoyed playing songs not on the approved playlist. His ready wit had many a Licking County driver laughing out loud while listening. As a musician himself, he enjoyed sharing behind-the-scenes information regarding popular music.
It was at WCLT that he met his wife, Sherry, and they were married in 1982. He loved her so much he married her again in 1994 - this time with their young son, Cliff, as ring-bearer. From 1982-1986 he served in the U.S. Navy and distinguished himself as Sailor of the Year in 1984, aboard the U.S.S. Duncan, in Long Beach, CA.
Returning to Ohio in 1994, he enjoyed seeing Cliff grow up and attend Lakewood High School and then graduated from Ohio University. He was a very proud father. He also amazed and delighted his friends and family in recent years with his spectacular, beautifully prepared meals. No one could bake a cheesecake, or grill ribs like Dan. His homegrown tomatoes were legendary.
He leaves his family feeling the hollowness of loss. If there is a golf course in the Afterlife, Dan will be landing a long drive on the green and easily stroking it in with a grin. "Birdied it," he'll say, with a satisfied chuckle.
Family and friends may call prior to the service (9-10:30 a.m.) on Wednesday, November 27, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019