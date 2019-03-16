|
Danny A. Van Fossen
Croton - Danny A. Van Fossen, age 99, of Croton, OH, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born on June 8, 1919 in Croton to the late Jesse E. and Susie (Hatfield) Van Fossen. Life long member of Croton United Methodist Church. Graduate of Hartford High School, Class of 1937. Veteran U.S. Army, WWII. Danny's passion in life was farming and he was always active in and cared for his community. He provided for his family in every way and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Married for 71 years to Grace Smith Van Fossen who preceded him in death. Also preceded in death by son, Jim Van Fossen; brothers, William G. and Glen L. Van Fossen. Survived by daughter, Barbara McDavid; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Lynn Van Fossen all of Croton; daughter-in-law, Terri Van Fossen of Florida; 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call 6-8 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service with military honors will be held at 11 AM Tuesday. Pastor Tim Lehman officiating. Interment Hartford Cemetery, Croton, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Croton UMC or Hartford Fire Department in Danny's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve Danny's family. Special memories and condolences may be shared at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019