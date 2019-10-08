|
Danny L. Dodrill, Sr.
NEWARK -
A visitation, celebrating the life of Danny L. Dodrill, Sr., 71, of Newark, will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark.
Danny was born in Newark, Ohio on April 11, 1948 to the late Robert W. and Dorothy (Strader) Dodrill. He passed away on October 7, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.
Danny was a high lift operator with Rockwell International for over 30 years. He was a life member of the Johnstown Community Sportsman Club. He was a classic car enthusiast, loved deer hunting, gambling and spending time with family and having cook-outs. He will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his children, Danny L. (Audrey Baker) Dodrill Jr., and Leslie (Casey) Taylor; grandchildren, Dallas (Daniel) West, Brittney Dodrill, Brylan Taylor and Jalyn Taylor; great grandson, Boston West; sisters, Linda Hill, Shirley (Richard) Sinsel, Sharon (Dennis) Clark and Sheila (Tom) Schwartzenberger; brother, Randy Dodrill; special friend, Faye Morrow; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robby Dodrill.
