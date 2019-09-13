Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Newark Memorial Gardens
Danny Lee Loughman


1951 - 2019
Danny Lee Loughman Obituary
Danny Lee Loughman

Newark - A graveside service for Danny Lee Loughman, age 68, of Newark, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Danny was born January 9, 1951 in Newark, Ohio to the late Floyd Patrick and Doris Belle (Hudnall) Loughman. He passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Danny was a 1969 graduate of Licking Valley High School. He retired from the Newark Advocate where he had worked in the printing department. He was formerly employed with Seaway and Harlow's. Danny enjoyed going to flea markets, antiques, woodworking and refinishing furniture.

He is survived by his sisters, Debra (Jeffrey) Barch and Tanya (David) Houdeshell, both of Newark; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Danny or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Danny and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 13, 2019
