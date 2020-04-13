|
Daphine D. Meier
NEWARK - A private graveside service will be held for Daphine D. Meier, 77, of Newark, at Newark Memorial Gardens. Daphine passed away April 12, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born July 21, 1942, in Jonesboro, AR, to the late Charles and Inez (Tyree) Norman.
Daphine was a member of Local 341 Steelworkers Union, Eagles 387, American Legion Past 85, Moose Chapter 964, and VFW 1060. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, traveling, baseball and casinos.
She is survived by her son, Carl (Penny) Meier; grandchildren, Dustin (Ashley), Madison, Makenzie, and Mason Meier; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Luke Meier; brother-in-law, Jack Miller; niece, Terri (Carol West) Miller, nephew, John (Alison) Miller; two great-nieces, and many special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond C. Meier; brother, William Enoch Norman, and sister, Audry Jan Miller.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020