Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphine Meier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphine D. Meier


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daphine D. Meier Obituary
Daphine D. Meier

NEWARK - A private graveside service will be held for Daphine D. Meier, 77, of Newark, at Newark Memorial Gardens. Daphine passed away April 12, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born July 21, 1942, in Jonesboro, AR, to the late Charles and Inez (Tyree) Norman.

Daphine was a member of Local 341 Steelworkers Union, Eagles 387, American Legion Past 85, Moose Chapter 964, and VFW 1060. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, traveling, baseball and casinos.

She is survived by her son, Carl (Penny) Meier; grandchildren, Dustin (Ashley), Madison, Makenzie, and Mason Meier; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Luke Meier; brother-in-law, Jack Miller; niece, Terri (Carol West) Miller, nephew, John (Alison) Miller; two great-nieces, and many special friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond C. Meier; brother, William Enoch Norman, and sister, Audry Jan Miller.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now