Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Bear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Bear


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Bear Obituary
Darlene Bear

Newark - Darlene S. Bear, age 76, of Newark, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1944 to the late Richard and Helen (Hoskinson) Oakleaf.

Family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Darlene had a passion for animals, especially dogs. She liked helping others, volunteering at The Salvation Army and Central Christian Church. She loved traveling especially to Albuquerque, NM to visit special cousins. Above all, Darlene found the most joy spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.

Darlene is survived by her children, Tina (Tim) Franks and Brent (Therese) Bear; grandchildren, Jamison (Devan) Franks, Bradley Bear, and Ethan Bear; sister, Connie (Steve) Crothers; nephew, AJ (Karl Schmidt) Voris; niece, Katie (Shawn) Coon, and their children, Porter and Piper; and her cherished dog, Abby. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Bear.

Donations in Darlene's memory may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr, Heath, OH 43056.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now