Darlene Bear
Newark - Darlene S. Bear, age 76, of Newark, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1944 to the late Richard and Helen (Hoskinson) Oakleaf.
Family is planning a memorial service for a later date.
Darlene had a passion for animals, especially dogs. She liked helping others, volunteering at The Salvation Army and Central Christian Church. She loved traveling especially to Albuquerque, NM to visit special cousins. Above all, Darlene found the most joy spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.
Darlene is survived by her children, Tina (Tim) Franks and Brent (Therese) Bear; grandchildren, Jamison (Devan) Franks, Bradley Bear, and Ethan Bear; sister, Connie (Steve) Crothers; nephew, AJ (Karl Schmidt) Voris; niece, Katie (Shawn) Coon, and their children, Porter and Piper; and her cherished dog, Abby. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Bear.
Donations in Darlene's memory may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr, Heath, OH 43056.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020