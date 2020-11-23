1/1
Darlene Betz
Darlene Betz

Westerville - Darlene June (Helms) Betz died peacefully at the age of 87 at home surrounded by her loving family on November 21, 2020. She was born August 2, 1933 in Newark, OH to Carrie Evelyn (Brown) Singellton & Forrest "Babe" Helms.

Darlene is survived by three children, Jim, Jan, John; daughter-in law, Kim; four grandchildren, Katie (John) Boyle, Jordan, Jack and Kalvin Betz; two great grandsons, Jack and Jagger Boyle; and sister Karen Moran. As well as many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick R. Betz; her parents; brother, Bill Helms; and lifelong friend, Leatrice Herrel.

Darlene graduated from Newark High School '51. She and Dick married in 1954. As a lover of the written word, the chapters of her life included Bexley, OH & Perdido Key, Fla. She Retired from the U.S District Court Pensacola in 1998.

Special love to nephew, Troy Moran; niece, Sharon Helms Santilli; and friend and confidant, Mindy Wood Green. A woman of abiding loyalty and devotion. She was full of laugh, cheer and joy. Be strong and laugh with a big roar.

No public services will be held. A private graveside will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, Ohio.

In honor of her love of the Theatre and always the ultimate Hostess in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Columbus Association of the Performing Arts or Mid-Ohio Food Collective in her name.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
