A funeral service celebrating the life of Darlene L. Pound, 88, of Newark, will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Gus Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Wednesday, March 11th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Darlene was born in Utica, Ohio on December 18, 1931 to the late Ira L. and Hazel D. (Simpson) Cochran. She passed away at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio, on March 7, 2020.
Darlene, along with her husband, Bob, were third generation owners and operators of Pound's Florist in Newark. She was a dedicated member of Licking Valley Church of Christ and former active member of Business Professional Women's Association. She enjoyed landscaping, decorating for the holidays, was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, but most important was the time she spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Robert L. (Kathy) Pound, Jr., Cynthia D. Pound and Nancy L. (Philip) Proctor; brother, Don Cochran; sisters, Myrtle (John) Vannoy and Georgianna Baker; grandchildren, Bryan Pound, Bradley Prince, Jonathan Crane, Christina Callens, Courtney Darnes, Thomas Crane and Colin Proctor; great grandchildren, Leah Pound and Olivia Callens; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Pound, Sr., whom she married November 16, 1952, and passed away December 11, 2013; grandson, Scott Pound; four sisters, Genevieve, Grace, Dorothy and Margaret; and brother, Eugene.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Darlene to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio or Licking Valley Church of Christ. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Darlene or to sign an online guest book.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020