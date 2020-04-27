|
Darlene "Darby" P. Flowers
NEWARK - Darlene "Darby" P. Flowers, age 73, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, with her husband, Jim, holding her hand at their home after fighting a long battle with cancer. She was born August 13, 1946 in Newark to the late Hal Thomas and Geneva (Newton) Marriott.
Darby was a 1964 graduate of Heath High School, the first year for Vocational School in Cosmetology. She worked at Astro, General Hose and retired from Diebold.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James "Jim" T. Flowers; two sons, Shayne (Melissa) Phipps of Newark and Shaun (Lynn) Phipps of Heath; step-children, Jaxon (Allison) Flowers of Buckeye Lake, Misty (Ricky) Frankoff of Raleigh, NC and Sonna (Jerry) Spears of Newark; grandchildren, Cassandra (K.C.) Westfall of Newark, Emily Phipps of Newark, Lindsay Phipps of Heath, Tyler Phipps of Heath; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kolby and Mya; sister, Karen Hendricks of Newark; niece, Gina Hendricks; great-niece, Haley; and great-nephew, Hudson.
Due to the current health emergency, a private graveside committal service will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend services due to the current health emergency.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020