|
|
Darrell C. Pauley
Worthington - Darrell C. Pauley, 62 of Worthington; loving husband of Janet Pauley, transitioned to heaven on November 11 after a short but hard fought battle against cancer.
Born on June 19, 1957 to Helen and A.J. Pauley, he was a proud Johnstown Johnnie graduate.
He married his wife, Janet on September 26, 1981; they celebrated their 38th anniversary during his Cleveland Clinic stay. He is survived by his wife Janet and their cat Charlie. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was a quiet and patient man; if you got to know him you would appreciate his dry sense of humor and quick wit. After his double transplant surgery, he decided to make his "bonus time" count.
He was a supporter of the Walk With a Doc program and attended walks twice a week. He was proud to have completed 19 half marathons and the Cleveland Marathon and many other shorter races (all after his transplant surgery). Darrell was also a fan of many sports; Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Columbus Blue Jackets were a few of his favorite teams. He always knew the right channel to watch to see his teams.
He was a special guy and he will be missed by many folks. His visitation will be at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Funeral service will be at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Powell on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Refreshments will be served immediately following the service in the church's fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to Walk With a Doc or Lifeline of Ohio are appreciated. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019