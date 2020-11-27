David A. Kurto, Sr.
Granville - A private funeral service for David A. Kurto, Sr. 77 of Granville will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street with Rev. Father G. Michael Gribble as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Visitation will be observed one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Kurto passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Arlington Care Center. He was born January 16, 1943 in Sewickley, PA to John F. and Bernhardine (Barthel) Kurto.
David was a graduate of Moon Senior High School. He was a U. S. Army veteran. He retired in 1998 as a ramp supervisor for TWA facility at John Glenn International Airport. For several years he was employed as a security officer at the COTC/OSU Newark Campus.
He was a member of the St. Leonard's Church in Heath. He volunteered with the food pantry program for St. Vincent DePaul Society. He also served as a Marshall during the Muirfield Tournament. He enjoyed traveling during his lifetime. He was a lifetime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His pastimes included golfing, woodworking, deer hunting and cutting wood for his fireplace.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly J. (Castellan) Kurto; sons, David A. Kurto, Jr. of Granville, Robert E. (Amy) Kurto of Pataskala; grandchildren, Danielle Kurto of Charlotte, NC, Curtis Kurto of Pataskala, Thaddeus Kurto of Columbus; sister, Diane (Daniel) Fornadel of Freedom, PA; sisters-in-laws, Nadine Daniels of Evans City, PA, Judy Kurto of MA; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Janice Boggess; brother, John Kurto; brother-in-law, Richard Daniels.
The family requests memorial contributions to a favorite charity
