1/1
David A. Kurto Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Kurto, Sr.

Granville - A private funeral service for David A. Kurto, Sr. 77 of Granville will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street with Rev. Father G. Michael Gribble as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Visitation will be observed one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Kurto passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Arlington Care Center. He was born January 16, 1943 in Sewickley, PA to John F. and Bernhardine (Barthel) Kurto.

David was a graduate of Moon Senior High School. He was a U. S. Army veteran. He retired in 1998 as a ramp supervisor for TWA facility at John Glenn International Airport. For several years he was employed as a security officer at the COTC/OSU Newark Campus.

He was a member of the St. Leonard's Church in Heath. He volunteered with the food pantry program for St. Vincent DePaul Society. He also served as a Marshall during the Muirfield Tournament. He enjoyed traveling during his lifetime. He was a lifetime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His pastimes included golfing, woodworking, deer hunting and cutting wood for his fireplace.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly J. (Castellan) Kurto; sons, David A. Kurto, Jr. of Granville, Robert E. (Amy) Kurto of Pataskala; grandchildren, Danielle Kurto of Charlotte, NC, Curtis Kurto of Pataskala, Thaddeus Kurto of Columbus; sister, Diane (Daniel) Fornadel of Freedom, PA; sisters-in-laws, Nadine Daniels of Evans City, PA, Judy Kurto of MA; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Janice Boggess; brother, John Kurto; brother-in-law, Richard Daniels.

The family requests memorial contributions to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes Newark Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved