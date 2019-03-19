Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Newark - A funeral service for David A. Price, 47 of Newark will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Pound officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be observed from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service.

David died Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Select Specialty Hospital. He was born July 2, 1971 in Newark to Sharon K. (Brown) Price and Dennis E. Price both of Newark.

He had attended E.S. Weiant School and had been involved with LICCO and the Gathering Place. The family would like to make a special recognition to aides at Interim HealthCare and the Gathering Place staff.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Emily (Greg) Rhoads; niece, Ella Rhoads; nephew, Aidan Rhoads; paternal grandmother, Patricia Price; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marion and Mary Brown, paternal grandfather, Paul Price; uncle, Art Geho.

The family would like to requests contributions in honor of David to the Granville Christian Academy, 1820 Newark-Granville Road, Granville, OH 43023.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019
