David B. King
Zanesville - David B. King, 66 of Zanesville passed away early Monday morning December 16, 2019 unexpectedly at his residence. He was born November 9, 1953 to the late Harold Franklin and Enid Rose Hare King.
He was a business owner with his wife of Z's Village Market and King's Custom Cut Lawn Care for 15 years. He also worked at Tecumseh Corrugated for 16 years. Dave enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR, a buckeye fan and was an avid "Air Guitar" player.
Surviving is his wife Zilda Vanderford King; two sons: Raymond (Yvonne) King and Scott (Julia) King both of St. Louisville; a daughter Misty Bently of Newark; four step daughters: Amy (Daniel) Porter of Deville, LA, Sandy (Steve) Fawcett of Thornville, Kristy (Scott) McConnell of Somerset, and Vicky (Derek Skinner) Smith of Hilliard; siblings: Judy (Bill) Hampshire of Houston, TX, Kathy Parkinson of Newark and Charles F. King of Plymouth, IN; a sister in law Lynn King of Brownsville; a brother in law John Elliott of Culver, IN; and 16 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers: Ronnie King and Richard F. King and a sister Carol Elliott.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO has the distinct honor of serving the King family with Cremation services.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019