David Barclay McCualsky
Newark - David Barclay McCualsky, age 59, passed away February 24, 2019 at his home. He was born May 2, 1959 in Newark, Ohio to Rebecca (Dyer) and the late James McCualsky.
David lived on a farm most of his life, and loved it beyond words. He said "being a cowboy wasn't easy, but it sure was fun." No matter if you called him Dave, David, Mac or Pops, he was always there when you needed him.
David was a graduate from Licking County Joint Vocational School and was employed by Holophane for several years.
Surviving along with his Mother are his sons, Tobie, Shawn (Nikki), Greg, Barclay (Sadie), and daughter Kalie, several grandchildren, including a special grandson, Justin. Brother, James, and sister, Carmen. his niece's, Nikee and Courtney, who he adored.
Special love and blessings to Nikki and Sadie for all the love shown and care they provided to David throughout his illness.
David was proceeded in death by his Father, James and sister Heather.
David's life will be celebrated by his family on his 60th Birthday, May 2, 2019.
Published in the Advocate on May 1, 2019