1932 - 2019
Newark - David John Blumenshein, 87, of Newark, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home. He was born June 13, 1932 in Antigo, WI to the late Eugene and Henrietta (Smith) Blumenshein.

David retired from the Army after serving during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was a member of Licking Valley Church of Christ, VFW, Amvets, and Eagles.

He is survived by two sons, David Jr. (Debbie) and Brian Blumenshein; two daughters, Linda Brooks (Tony) and Tracy Blumenshein; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and two brothers, James and George Blumenshein.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louella (Orrwood) Blumenshein

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Rd. N.E., Newark, OH 43055.

No funeral services will be held at this time.

Published in the Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019
