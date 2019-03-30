|
David C. Cummings
Newark - A funeral service for David C. Cummings, 66 of Newark will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Cummings officiating. Inurnment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Cummings died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Laurels of Heath. He was born August 27, 1952 in Newark to the late Georgiann (Brown) Cummings and Ronald D. Cummings of Newark.
David had been employed as a truck driver and also with the U.S. Postal Service. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Church of God. He enjoyed watching sports especially football and NASCAR Racing. He was a happy loving Big PaPaw.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Ronald D. (Almeda) Cummings of Newark; children, Andrew R. (Ashley) Cummings, A. Shawn Cummings, Faith A. Cummings; sisters, Pamela J. Cummings, Bonnie J. Copley; brothers, James D. (Sharon) Cummings, Robert D. (Alyce) Cummings, Roger F. (Carla) Cummings, William A. Cummings; grandchildren, Katie, Rheuben, Adalei, Akeenan, Aiden, Elias, Liam, Olyvia, Alexander; great-grandchildren, Marshall and Branson.
Calling hours will be observed from 5 pm to 7 pm Tuesday at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.
The family requests memorial contributions to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 30, 2019