David C. Rubeck
1943 - 2020
David C. Rubeck

Austin - David C. Rubeck, 77, of Austin Texas, passed away at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on October 9, 1943, to the late Charles and Margaret (Gebhart) Rubeck.

He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Ann Dellenbach-Short, Helen Lightle (Larry); brother, Leo (Stephanie) Rubeck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela (Aldridge) Rubeck; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Patricia Rubeck; and brothers-in-law, George Dellenbach and Bob Short.

David was a 1957 graduate of Blessed Sacrament School and a 1961 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. He held Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from The Ohio State University.

David was a US Army veteran who served in Germany. He retired to Austin, Texas following a long career in investment banking at Harris Bank and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in Chicago.

He enjoyed bird watching and harness racing, and loved attending the Little Brown Jug in Delaware, Ohio.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament at a later date. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

To share your memory of David or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com








Published in Advocate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
