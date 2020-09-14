David Clifford Glover
NEWARK - David Clifford Glover, 74, of Newark, Ohio went home to be with the Lord peacefully September 6, 2020, at his residence in Newark. David was born in Newark, Ohio on October 4, 1945, in Newark, to the late Rev. Clifford Glover and Lillian (Bailey) Glover. David graduated from Newark High School in 1964 where he was active with the choir and chess club. After graduation he joined the National Guard, completed basic training, and was released from service with an honorable discharge in 1967 after fulfilling his duties with the US Army. During his working career he worked at Kaiser Aluminum, Continental Can as a machine operator. He was hired as the Maintenance Supervisor for the area Subway Restaurants where, for many years, he performed his duties until he was unable to continue in June of this year.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Sandy (Frazier) Glover. David and Sandy are survived by three children, Brian Clifford Glover and his wife Mandee (Evans) Glover of Zanesville Ohio, Scott Aaron Glover, his wife Tammy (Ulry) Glover of Grove City Ohio and a daughter Melissa (Glover) Witzberger of Newark, Ohio. His children produced five grandchildren. He has two sisters, Darlene (Glover) Sanderlin and her husband William of Texas and Deborah (Glover) Stone and her husband Daniel of Florida.
After the passing of his wife Sandra (Frazier) Glover David married Connie (Lim) Glover at the Christian Apostolic Church and remained happily married until his death. When he passed she along with others stood by his side praying with and for his safe passage into the eternal presence of almighty God. What a blessing she has been in his life.
David was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church on 23rd street in Newark, Ohio for over 50 years. He was faithful to the house of God and a follower of Jesus Christ setting a wonderful example to others and looked forward to sharing eternity with loved ones.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday September 26, 2020, at the Christian Apostolic Church on 22 N. 23rd. Street Newark, Ohio 43055, with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, where Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
