David D. Fogle
1943 - 2020
David D. Fogle

TOBOSO - David D. Fogle, 77, of Toboso, passed into Heaven at his home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

He was born on April 15,1943 in Vanatta, Ohio to the late James Royal and Florence Irene (Wood) Fogle.

Dave had a long and varied career, beginning in his teen years working on his brother Loran's farm near Purity. Over the next several years, Dave was employed by the Newark Telephone Company, various electrical contractors and was the line foreman for Dover Light and Power, in Dover, Ohio. After returning to the Licking Valley area, he owned the South End Carry-Out on S. 2nd St. in Newark and Dave's Market in Hanover. In 2003, he retired from Rockwell/Arvin-Meritor as an electrician.

He was a member of Life and Praise Worship Center in Heath, Ohio.

Dave was a much-loved father, grandfather and great grandfather and he took enormous pride in his thirty-one grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren, as well as his six children. He loved them with all his heart.

The Cincinnati Reds were his ball-team and he rarely missed watching a game. He loved Jesus, gospel music, cowboy boots, county fairs, camping in Tennessee and visiting his children, especially when a good meal was included.

Dave is survived by his sons, David T. (Kyra) Fogle, Bret A. Fogle, and daughters, Sydney (Tracy) Shepherd, D'Lynn (Eric) Morgan, Jessica (Kevin) Deeds, and Jaime (Butch) Reed as well as his brother, Loran Fogle, brother-in-law, Bob Babb and sister-in-law, Betty Fogle. Grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews survive him along with his former wife, mother of his children and friend, Carol (Van Dorn) Fogle-Salyer.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest grandchild, Jordan David Humphrey, and siblings, Juanita Geidenberger, Betty Babb, Gene Fogle, Em Fogle, Everett Fogle, Shirley Bryant, and Don Fogle.

A heart-felt thanks to Dave's friend and neighbor, Eric Burt for all the help he freely gave.

Private calling hours will be at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home. A public funeral will be held at 10:00am Monday at Life and Praise Worship Center on Lancaster Dr. in Heath. Burial will follow at Hanover Cemetery.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishler.com






Published in Advocate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral
10:00 AM
Life and Praise Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
