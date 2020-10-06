1/1
David Douglas Frankenhoff
1968 - 2020
David Douglas Frankenhoff

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of David Douglas "Doug" Frankenhoff, 52, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 1 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020, with Rev. Larry Miller as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Masks and social distancing practices will be required.

Doug died at his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on June 23, 1968, to David (Rhonda) Frankenhoff of Newark, and the late Nola (Melton) Frankenhoff.

A 1986 graduate of Newark High School, Doug attended The Ohio State University where he studied Physical Therapy. He worked for many years as a carpenter with Northstar General Contracting.

Doug, athletic by nature, spent many years as a body builder in conjunction with his longtime interest in physical fitness. He made many friendships lifting weights and spending time at the gym. Doug also enjoyed visiting thrift shops searching for hidden treasures.

In addition to his father and step-mother, Doug is survived by his longtime companion, Joyce Mokry; nephew, Benjamin Frankenhoff; and many friends.

In addition to his mother, Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Brent Frankenhoff.

Your condolences for the family and memories of Doug can be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.






Published in Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
