David E. Meek
Newark - David "Dave" E. Meek, age 64, of Pataskala, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home following a hard-long battle with cancer. He was born April 13, 1956 in Lancaster to the late Floyd Ashely and Janie (Henry) Meek.
Dave graduated from Watkins Memorial High School and the Licking County JVS where he was a student in Building Trades. He was a general contractor and self-employed most of his career. Dave participated in auto racing, both as a driver and a mechanic. Dave was a teacher to many. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of construction, landscaping, automobiles and maintenance/janitorial services. Passionate, dedicated, firm, fair and consistent was what he lived by.
Dave was a past member of the Millersport Lions Club, Buckeye Lake Eagles and Kirkersville EMS-Fire Department. Dave enjoyed riding his Harley, boating, camping, and racing.
He is survived by his wife, Annette M. (Daley) Meek; three children, Brandon (Tammy) Menninger, Ashley Meek and Jeremy (Roxi) Menninger; four grandchildren, Emilee (Chase) Watson, Abbi BeVier, Aiden Menninger and Cam Menninger; two brothers, TSgt. Floyd (Debbie) Meek and Tim (Judy) Meek; sister-in-law, Karen Meek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Meek; and his three beloved boxers - Maple, Motto and Bo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home. Per the family's request, please contact the Henderson - Van Atta - Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service at 740-522-1010 for further detail.
No services or calling hours will be held at Dave's request. Dave believed in celebrating life. The family will be hosting an "In Memory of David" celebration in Spring/Summer 2021. An announcement with details will be distributed at a later time.
