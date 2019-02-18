|
David Eugene Hattery
Alexandria - David Eugene Hattery, 56, of Alexandria, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Helen Hattery. He is preceded in death by his sister Frances Rausch. He is survived by his sister Linda Hattery, Many cousins, nieces, nephews, brother-law and friends. Family and friends may call at on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10A.M.-11A.M at Church of the Ascension, 555 S Main St, Johnstown, OH 43031. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11A.M.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 18, 2019