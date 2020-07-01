1/1
David Eugene Heatwole
David Eugene Heatwole

NEWARK - David Eugene Heatwole, 63, of Newark passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday June 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 5, 1956, in Newark, to Mary Lou (Stauch) Heatwole and the late Donald Eugene Heatwole.

David was a 1975 graduate of Newark High School and he worked at ODW Transportation. He spent his entire life in Newark and Licking Valley. He enjoyed more than anything spending time with his granddaughter Haylee and was a friend to many. He loved fishing at Lake Erie, his annual pig roast, golfing, playing cards, and shooting pool.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a daughter, Kara Heatwole; granddaughter, Haylee; brother, Mark (Annette) Heatwole, and sister, Lynn Heatwole. He was an uncle to Erik Nelson, Blake Nelson, Katie Thompson, Morgan Heatwole, and Peyton Heatwole; aunts, Virginia Keinath and Angie Heatwole; many cousins; neighbors, Roger, Brian, and Nick, and many friends.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements, private graveside service for Immediate family will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
