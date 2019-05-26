|
|
David Fields
Pataskala - David Martin Fields, 74, of Pataskala, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 29, 1944 in Claibourne Township, OH, a son to the late Chester and Lulu (Hughes) Fields. David is survived by his sons, David (Kim), Todd (Kathy) and Tracey (Shannon) Fields; grandchildren, Brock (Samantha), Brandon, Chad, Mindi (Ryan), Alissa (Myles), Madison (Sal), Tracey II, Brooke and Trayton; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Chloe, Angel, Ellie and Brayden; siblings, Jim Fields, Judy Davis, Bo (Robbie) and Chester (Theresa) Fields and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary L.; siblings, Barbara Dilow and Dixie (Walter) Light and brother-in-law, Don Davis. Friends may call from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pataskala Cemetery. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on May 26, 2019