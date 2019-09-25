|
David Fischer
Powell - David Fischer, 66 of Powell died Sept. 23, 2019 at home. Retired from JP Morgan Chase. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel Welch and Joann (Robert) Fischer. Survived by wife, Jodell Meier Fischer; sister, Debbie (Marty) Osmond; brothers, Dan (Cheri) Fischer and Doug (Becky) Fischer; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Graduate of Newark Catholic High School (1971) & The Ohio State University. Member of St. Joan of Arc Parish. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Rd, Powell. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 pm Thursday at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Donations may be made to: The ; Miracle League of Central Ohio or Columbus Zoo. For complete obituary and to leave condolences visit: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
