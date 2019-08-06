|
|
David Gayheart
St. Louisville - It is with deepest sympathy the family of David Gayheart has to announce he has gone home to be with the Lord. It gives us comfort to know he is with Mom.
Born April 17, 1933, in Pine Top, Kentucky, to the late Bruce and Winnie (Sturgill) Gayheart. Passed away August 3, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center.
Dad worked for 40 years at Owens Corning. Traveled to many states helping to start up plants. After retirement he worked part time for Van Wey Gravel Pit.
He was a member of Rocky Fork Church of Christ and later transferred to St. Louisville Christian Church. He served as a member of St. Louisville Village Council.
Dad is survived by his daughters, Becky (Wayne) Johnson of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and Vicky Butler of St. Louisville, Ohio; brother, Rube (Vivian) Gayheart; grandchildren, Travis (Cara Butts) Tharp, Tatum (Kevin) Annett, Mandy (Tom) Mizer, Tony (Ebony) Butler, and Julie (Charles) DePriest; great-grandchildren, Atira, Turner, Tanner, and Tyler, Amanda and Alex Annett, and Samantha and Victoria, and many nieces and nephews. Also, his many friends at Early Birds, McDonalds, and St. Louisville Store whom he met with daily to solve the problems of the world.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (Milum) Gayheart of 58 years; brother, Joe Gayheart; sister, Doris Luttman, and son-in-law, Rex Butler.
Dad never met a stranger and was loved by so many people who came to Hospice to see him. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home with his brother Rube and Bill Lavely officiating. Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louisville Christian Church.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 6, 2019