Granville - On May 10, 2020 David Bayley's life came full circle: he died near Granville close to where he was born 87 years earlier. He lived a full meaningful life that led him far and wide before retiring several years ago at Kendal at Granville. He attended Denison University in Granville where he met Anita "Chris" Ellis, his wife of 57 years; Chris died in 2014. He was a professor of criminal justice and retired as Distinguished Emeritus Professor at SUNY Albany. He was delighted to return to retire in Granville. He served as an active member of the Board of Trustees at Denison University.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer, daughter Tracy, granddaughter Sarah, and his close companion, Susan Richardson of Granville.

In lieu of flowers, he requested that donations be made to Planned Parenthood or .

Published in the Advocate & Advocate from May 12 to May 21, 2020
