David Harriott
Granville - David Edward Harriott of Granville passed away on October 21, 2019 while residing at Kendal of Granville.
David was born on July 8, 1930 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the youngest of three sons of the late John F. and Stella Harriott. David graduated from high school in Springfield, Massachusetts, and then obtained his undergraduate degree in Engineering from Cornell University. He was a member of the Triangle Fraternity at Cornell. He was married to Muriel Harriott (deceased 2016) in 1956; they were married for 61 years. David worked for many years in the road paving materials industry, first for Koppers, Inc., in Pittsburgh, PA, and then for Byerlite Paving Materials in Heath, Ohio. He also worked as a road and bridges engineer for the Ohio Department of Transportation in the later part of his working career.
David and his family maintained a second home in Naples, Florida where they often spent much of the winter. He and Muriel also enjoyed many trips to Wales and Great Britain to visit Muriel's parents, brother, and other relatives. Some of his and Muriel's fondest memories were from these places. David and Muriel and their family were long-time residents of Granville. David is survived by his brother Peter of Ithaca, New York; his son Steven of Towson, Maryland and daughter Susan Dixon of Heath, Ohio, as well as grandchildren Joseph, Allison, Sandra, Elizabeth, Nick, Jenny, William, and Jane, and six great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville. The McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home of Granville is assisting the family with arrangements: www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019