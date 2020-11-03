1/1
David Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Hunt

Heath - David Lee Hunt, 29, of Heath passed away on November 2, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 2, 1991 in Newark.

He graduated in 2010 from Heath High School. He played football, baseball, and wrestled for the Bulldogs. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, sports, and being the best son, brother, and uncle he could be.

David is survived by his parents, David Michael and Cathy Marie (Spain) Hunt; brothers, Nate (Courtney) Hunt and Adam Hunt; sister, Katie (Brandon) Bush; nieces, Callen and Camilla Hunt; grandparents, David and Marilyn Hunt, Mary Kay and Neil Allen, and Ronald Barrell; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandma, Mary Spain; uncle and aunt, Bill and Emma Hunt.

A private memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Newark: 1000 Granville Rd. Newark, OH 43055 on Friday, November 6, from 6:00-8:00 with the funeral service to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church. If planning to attend, please wear a mask.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved