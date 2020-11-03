David Hunt
Heath - David Lee Hunt, 29, of Heath passed away on November 2, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 2, 1991 in Newark.
He graduated in 2010 from Heath High School. He played football, baseball, and wrestled for the Bulldogs. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, sports, and being the best son, brother, and uncle he could be.
David is survived by his parents, David Michael and Cathy Marie (Spain) Hunt; brothers, Nate (Courtney) Hunt and Adam Hunt; sister, Katie (Brandon) Bush; nieces, Callen and Camilla Hunt; grandparents, David and Marilyn Hunt, Mary Kay and Neil Allen, and Ronald Barrell; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandma, Mary Spain; uncle and aunt, Bill and Emma Hunt.
A private memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Newark: 1000 Granville Rd. Newark, OH 43055 on Friday, November 6, from 6:00-8:00 with the funeral service to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church. If planning to attend, please wear a mask.
