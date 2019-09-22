|
|
David J. Heagren
Mount Vernon - David J. Heagren, age 63, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 28, 1956 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late James and Ruth (Hunt) Heagren.
David graduated from Danville High School in 1974 and was employed by Asplundh Tree Service. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed scratch off tickets, but most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Angie Heagren, DJ Heagren, Andy (Mandy) Heagren and Travis Heagren; grandchildren, Kaylee, Cassie, Josh, Landyn, Jason, Charlee; a brother, Doug (Vickie) Heagren; a sister, Sue (John) Surso; several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.
To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of David J. Heagren.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 22, 2019