David J. Tibone
Granville - David J. Tibone, 77, of Granville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 P.M. on Friday, July 10, at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., in Granville. Face masks are appreciated. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, July 11, at 10:30 A.M. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant.
David was born in Benton Harbor, MI on Jan. 24, 1943 to Arthur and Marie (Lexa) Tibone. He married Madeline (Lo Presti) Tibone on Oct. 9, 1965 at St. John Catholic Church in Benton Harbor, MI.
Dave was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served from May 14, 1964 until May 14, 1968 with the rank of Staff Sargent.
When Dave returned from military service, he worked in the transportation department at Whirlpool Corporate offices in Benton Harbor, MI, where he began his college career going on to earn a B.B.A. degree in Dec. 1971 from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dave went on to hold various corporate positions in many states until 1980 when he became Corporate Transportation Manager with Owens Corning Fiberglas Toledo, a position which he held until retiring on July 16, 1998.
Our Lord and Mary our Mother, gave Dave and Madeline the greatest gift of all, a daughter, Katherine (Katy) Tibone in Sept. 1982. Katy was the highlight of his life. The bond between Dave and Katy brought him love and joy as he watched and participated in her many life experiences.
Survivors include his wife, Madeline, of 55 years; daughter, Katherine (Katy) Tibone and her husband, Jake Oster, of Seattle, WA; sister, Joreen Lyness of Western Springs, IL; brothers, Jerome of Niles, MI, and Daryl of Louiville, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald; a sister, Janeene; and a nephew, Vince Lo Presti.
Dave loved sports and was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the University of Michigan football, but when those two teams played - sorry, Notre Dame was always his favorite choice.
Memorial contributions in Dave's memory may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058; The National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190-5362; or Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201.
Rest in Peace, Dave - You done good!