1/1
David J. Tibone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Tibone

Granville - David J. Tibone, 77, of Granville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 P.M. on Friday, July 10, at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., in Granville. Face masks are appreciated. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, July 11, at 10:30 A.M. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant.

David was born in Benton Harbor, MI on Jan. 24, 1943 to Arthur and Marie (Lexa) Tibone. He married Madeline (Lo Presti) Tibone on Oct. 9, 1965 at St. John Catholic Church in Benton Harbor, MI.

Dave was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served from May 14, 1964 until May 14, 1968 with the rank of Staff Sargent.

When Dave returned from military service, he worked in the transportation department at Whirlpool Corporate offices in Benton Harbor, MI, where he began his college career going on to earn a B.B.A. degree in Dec. 1971 from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI.

Dave went on to hold various corporate positions in many states until 1980 when he became Corporate Transportation Manager with Owens Corning Fiberglas Toledo, a position which he held until retiring on July 16, 1998.

Our Lord and Mary our Mother, gave Dave and Madeline the greatest gift of all, a daughter, Katherine (Katy) Tibone in Sept. 1982. Katy was the highlight of his life. The bond between Dave and Katy brought him love and joy as he watched and participated in her many life experiences.

Survivors include his wife, Madeline, of 55 years; daughter, Katherine (Katy) Tibone and her husband, Jake Oster, of Seattle, WA; sister, Joreen Lyness of Western Springs, IL; brothers, Jerome of Niles, MI, and Daryl of Louiville, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald; a sister, Janeene; and a nephew, Vince Lo Presti.

Dave loved sports and was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the University of Michigan football, but when those two teams played - sorry, Notre Dame was always his favorite choice.

Memorial contributions in Dave's memory may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058; The National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190-5362; or Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201.

Rest in Peace, Dave - You done good!








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved